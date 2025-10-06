Menu
    Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho

    Maggie celebrates 100 years since her arrival on planet earth

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr 20mins
    Performance dates
    6 - 11 October 2025

    Next Available Performances of Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho

    TODAY is 9th September 2025

    October 2025

