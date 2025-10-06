Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho London tickets

Following five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, UK tours and a West End season, the Iron Lady is back and more fabulous than ever. Don’t miss out on this strictly limited 6-show run, book whilst availability lasts!

What is Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho about?

Maggie returns in her smash hit drag extravaganza to mark the centenary of her epic arrival on planet earth.

On the eve of the vote on Section 28, Maggie gets lost in Soho and accidentally becomes a cabaret superstar. Will she change her mind about the homophobic bill before it’s too late…?

Facts and critical acclaim

‘Glorious camp with political punch’ ★★★★ The Times

‘Rollicking good laugh’ ★★★★★ Attitude

‘Tedford is sensational; sparky, subtle and utterly overblown’ ★★★★★ Whatsonstage

‘Best Mrs Thatcher since Spitting Image’ Arthur Smith

Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho cast

Matt Tedford

Paul Heath

Jacob Jackson

Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho creatives