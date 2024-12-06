Maddie’s Curious Christmas Live On Stage Tickets

The much-loved and award-winning children's presenter, Maddie Moate, debuts her brand new show in the West End. Based on her hit book, A Very Curious Christmas, this show explores the most exciting and fun facts about the festive season. Don't miss this educational and entertaining talk for the whole family this Christmas. Book your tickets now!

About Maddie’s Christmas Live On Stage

This seasonal STEM adventure dives into the science of winter, uncovers the mysteries behind our Christmas traditions, and answers some of your most curious Christmas questions… Where does snow come from? How do crackers go BANG? And why do Brussels sprouts make you fart?! Packed with interactive fun and brimming with festive cheer, Maddie’s live science show promises to be an unforgettable holiday treat for the whole family.

Facts and Critical Acclaim