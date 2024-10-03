The Mad Gay King Tickets

The Mad Gay King is based on the true story of The Mad King and has been adapted into a fascinating new queer retelling for a limited run at the King’s Head Theatre. The play, produced by Accomplished Woman Productions and directed by Scott Le Crass, will make it’s debut this Autumn. This powerful new production retells the historical story through the lens of an LGBTQ+ romance and celebrates the enduring power of fantasy and mythmaking as a means of LGBTQ+ survival.

About The Mad Gay King

When Richard Hornig arrives at the court of King Ludwig II, the young monarch’s most decadent obsessions are ignited, placing the future of his kingdom, his legacy, and even his sanity at the edge of a dangerous precipice.

Based on true events, The Mad Gay King is a queer retelling of the life and love of King Ludwig II of Bavaria. He was an infamous 19th-century monarch who funded the operas of Richard Wagner, built a flight of fairy tale castles, and was ultimately deposed by his conservative government on the grounds of homosexual insanity.

The Mad Gay King Facts

Mad King Ludwig also known as The Swan King was referred to as The Mad King as people would as his behavior and decisions were erratic and impulsive.

Playwright Christopher Adams Cohen won an LA Drama critic’s award in 2017 for his adaption of Carrie: The Musical.

The Mad Gay King Creatives