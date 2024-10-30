Macbeth London Tickets

All hail, Macbeth! The Scottish nobleman’s reign continues, as the landmark production transfers to the Harold Pinter Theatre following a sold-out run at the Donmar Warehouse. Starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, this strictly limited run is not to be missed. Book your tickets now!

What is Macbeth About?

Unsettling intimacy and brutal action combine at breakneck speed in this tale of love, murder, and nature’s power of renewal.

Encouraged by prophecies from three witches and his wife, Lady Macbeth, Macbeth is driven to murder King Duncan and seize the throne of Scotland for himself. However, guilt and paranoia consume him as he descends into madness, leading to a series of violent and tragic events.

Sound good?

Immerse yourself in every whisper, every cry and every thought, in this critically acclaimed binaural production. theatregoers will be transported into the minds of the two antagonists as a 3D soundscape is created through the use of groundbreaking sound technology and delivered through individual headphones. Not everything is pre-recorded however, as live music will come from an onstage Scottish folk band lead by Alasdair Macrae and featuring award-winning Gaelic singer Kathleen MacInnes.

Facts and critical acclaim

The Donmar Warehouse run was an instant sell-out, receiving a host of five star reviews and critical acclaim

‘An act of risk-taking theatre that also feels darkly, magically, like real-life. It’s as if the play is being discovered for the first time.’ – Daily Telegraph. ‘Cool, cocky and utterly arresting.’ – The Guardian

The production stars David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, winners of Best Shakespeare Performance at the Critics’ Choice Theatre Awards

Macbeth cast

Moyo Akandé

Annie Grace

Brian James O’Sullivan

Cush Jumbo

Casper Knopf

Cal MacAninch

Kathleen MacInnes

Alasdair Macrae

Rona Morison

Noof Ousellam

Raffi Phillips,

Jatinder Singh Randhawa,

David Tennant,

Ros Watt

Benny Young

Macbeth creatives

Director: Max Webster

Designer: Rosanna Vize

Lighting Designer: Bruno Poet

Sound Designer: Gareth Fry

Movement Director: Shelley Maxwell

Composer & Musical Director: Alasdair Macrae

Fight Directors: Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown of Rc-Annie Ltd