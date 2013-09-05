Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Macbeth Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    Macbeth

    An insatiable lust for power brings a nation to its knees in Macbeth at The Globe Theatre.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    21 July - 28 October 2023.
    Content
    The play contains violence, including references to suicide.
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: This is a roofless (open air) theatre. Performances go ahead in all conditions so dress for the weather!

    Access
    Relaxed Performances Monday 21st August 7:30 PM and Tuesday 17th October 2:00 PM. Audio Described Performances Saturday 2nd September 2:00 PM. Captioned Performances Wednesday 6th September 7:30 PM and Tuesday 3rd October 2:00 PM. Signed Performances Monday 18th September 7:30 PM and Tuesday 3rd October 2:00 PM.

    Macbeth news

    SPOTLIGHT ON: James McAvoy, starring in Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios 5/9/2013, 12.59pm
    The Play's The Thing: 10 West End Plays You Must See in 2013 26/1/2013, 12am
    James Mcavoy confirmed to play Macbeth at Trafalgar Studios 7/12/2012, 1.01pm

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsDramaShakespeareBritish ClassicShakespeare's Globe Theatre

    We use cookies