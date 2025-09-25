Lost Atoms London tickets

Following sellout tours of Othello and Metamorphosis Frantic Assembly returns with a brand-new play for its 30th Anniversary. Playing a strictly limited run at the Lyric Hammersmith, book your official tickets to Lost Atoms today.

About Lost Atoms

Jess and Robbie. A chance encounter, disastrous dates, and a love that feels like a fairy tale - until the cracks begin to show.

Lost Atoms is Frantic Assembly’s electrifying new play, a whirlwind journey through a relationship that changes everything. Jess and Robbie revisit their story, from the soaring highs to the devastating lows, retracing moments of connection and loss. But memory is fragile, and their versions don’t always align.

Raw, physical, and unflinching, Lost Atoms pushes the boundaries of storytelling in true Frantic Assembly style - where love, truth, and memory collide on stage.

It’s worth the applause

“Frantic Assembly have been rewriting the rulebook for nearly three decades...” - The Times.

Frantic Assembly have worked in over 40 countries, and are widely studied as practitioners for Theatre, Drama and Dance A-Levels in the UK.

Frantic Assembly teamed up with the National Theatre to create The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Night-Time, the show won a Tony award for Best Play in 2015.

Lost Atoms cast

Robbie - Joe Layton

- Joe Layton Jess - Hannah Sinclair Robinson

Lost Atoms creatives