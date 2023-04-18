Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Lord of the Flies Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Lord of the Flies

    In this world devoid of rules, a group of children succumb to their animalistic instincts

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours and 30minutes, including an interval.
    Performance dates
    18 - 22 April 2023
    Access
    Audio described performances: Creatively integrated audio description is available at every performance.

    Next Available Performances of Lord of the Flies

    TODAY is 28th February 2023

    April 2023

    Tags:

    PlayDramaLimited RunMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies