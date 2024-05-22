Lie Low London tickets

Sharply observing the grey areas between proof, blame, and victimhood, Lie Low is a gripping play that deals with the trauma of home invasion. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to this award-winning play. Book your tickets today.

What is Lie Low about?

“I was broken into a year ago and I was struggling for a bit afterwards. I’m fine now though.”

In the wake of a home invasion, Faye can’t sleep. She’s fine though. All she’s had to eat this week is a box of dry Rice Krispies. She’s fine though, really – she is…

Desperate to shake her insomnia, Faye enlists the help of her brother, Naoise, to try a form of exposure therapy. But Naoise has a devastating secret that’s about to come to light.

Facts and critical acclaim

Lie Low was Longlisted Popcorn Writing Award in 2023 and won the Best Performer Award at the Dublin Fringe

The production was nominated for the best New Writing Award at the Dublin Fringe and Best New Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards

★★★★★ ‘Breathtakingly intense’ - The Arts Desk. ‘Darkly comic, disorientating 70 minutes’ - The Telegraph

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

Lie Low creatives

Writer - Ciara Elizabeth Smyth

Director - Oisín Kearney

Further creatives to be announced.

Lie Low cast

Casting to be announced.