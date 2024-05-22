Lie Low London tickets
Sharply observing the grey areas between proof, blame, and victimhood, Lie Low is a gripping play that deals with the trauma of home invasion. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to this award-winning play. Book your tickets today.
What is Lie Low about?
“I was broken into a year ago and I was struggling for a bit afterwards. I’m fine now though.”
In the wake of a home invasion, Faye can’t sleep. She’s fine though. All she’s had to eat this week is a box of dry Rice Krispies. She’s fine though, really – she is…
Desperate to shake her insomnia, Faye enlists the help of her brother, Naoise, to try a form of exposure therapy. But Naoise has a devastating secret that’s about to come to light.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Lie Low was Longlisted Popcorn Writing Award in 2023 and won the Best Performer Award at the Dublin Fringe
- The production was nominated for the best New Writing Award at the Dublin Fringe and Best New Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards
- ★★★★★ ‘Breathtakingly intense’ - The Arts Desk. ‘Darkly comic, disorientating 70 minutes’ - The Telegraph
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 16+.
Lie Low creatives
Writer - Ciara Elizabeth Smyth
Director - Oisín Kearney
Further creatives to be announced.
Lie Low cast
Casting to be announced.