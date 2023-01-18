Tickets for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons are available now!

How do you express the most deepest and vulnerable parts of yourself when you are restricted to speaking 140 words a day? Exploring the impact of a government hush law on one couple, the revival of Sam Steiner’s 2015 romantic comedy-drama Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is set to play at the Harold Pinter theatre from 18 January - 23 March 2023. Tickets for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons are available to purchase now!

Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner in Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

‘Let’s just talk until it goes.’

Lovers Oliver and Bernadette find themselves living under the rules of legislation that requires them to speak no more than 140 words a day. Lemons is a magnetic and moving look into the importance of what we say, how we say things and what happens when we can’t say anything at all.

Watch as Oliver and Bernadette cohabit in a world that pushes their connection to its limits. Testing who they talk to, where they will choose to spend their words, and how many words they give to each other. Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons explores the humanity of couples overcoming the most extreme of circumstances.

Sam Steiner’s Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

Noting that the average person in life is said to speak over 123,205,750 words, Sam Steiner wondered what would happen if there was a limit to this. The tightly-packed and innovative Lemons premiered at Warwick Arts Centre in 2015 to critical acclaim, and further went on to win three Judge's Awards at the National Student Drama Festival, before appearing at Latitude Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Camden People's Theatre, London. Now, it is set for a stunning revival at the Harold Pinter theatre, led by the incredible Jenna Coleman and Aidan Turner.

The cast and creatives of Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons

This brilliant and bold production stars Jenna Coleman (The Serpent, All My Sons) as Bernadette and Aidan Turner (Poldark, The Lieutenant of Inishmore) as Oliver. It is written by Manchester playwright Sam Steiner (A Table Tennis Play, _You Stupid Darkness!_Kanye the First) and is directed by Josie Rourke, the same Director who brought you Mary Queen of Scots and As You Like It.

