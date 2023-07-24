Tickets now on sale for Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud

Sorry seems to be the hardest word to say, especially if you’re a silent movie star. Laurel and Chaplin – The Feud follows a bitter 25-year rivalry between two of the biggest stars of the last century. Don’t miss your chance to see the squabbling slapsticks in this limited run at London’s Cambridge Theatre.

What is Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud about?

It’s not that uncommon for two silent movie stars to stay quiet, but 25 years is a bit extreme. Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud tells the relatively unknown story of one of Hollywoods' biggest rivalries. When Chaplin is discovered by Hollywood he vows to help Laurel, his teenage best friend and roommate of the last 3 years. However, when the spotlight shines on Chaplin, he leaves Laurel out in the cold. Even when Laurel finds fame with his comedy partner Hardy, Chaplin refuses to talk to him. Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud tells the story of their heart-breaking relationship through acrobatics, magic, live music, skating, juggling, illusion and mime, all interwoven in a dramatic play that flips between farce and pathos.

Who are Laurel and Chaplin?

Stan Laurel was one half of Laurel and Hardy, an internationally renowned comedy duo. They appeared as a team in 107 films, starring in 32 short silent films, 40 short sound films, and 23 full-length feature films. However, it was difficult for producers, writers, and directors to write for his character, with audiences thinking of him as a Charlie Chaplin imitator.

Charlie Chaplin was a legend of the silent movie era, A comic actor, filmmaker, and composer, Chaplin became a worldwide icon through his screen persona, the Tramp, and is regularly considered one of the film industry's most important figures.

