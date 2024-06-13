L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London Tickets

One of Churchill’s most revolutionary plays, L’amore Del Cuore (Heart’s Desire) explores the savagery behind our speech, and the complex relationships within families. Presented in Italian and performed by acclaimed theatre company, lacasadargilla, Lisa Ferlazzo Natoli's adaptation highlights the multiple layers, and meanings, behind language. Book your tickets today!

What is L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) about?

Dissecting language and how we communicate, Caryl Churchill’s hilarious and touching exploration of family and relationships follows a family’s anxious wait for their daughter’s return from Australia.

Racing through a series of scenarios, repetitions and experiments, using verbal gymnastics to veer in unexpected directions. This adaptation, from acclaimed Italian theatre maker Lisa Ferlazzo Natoli and company lacasadargilla, blends movement and Churchill’s text to push the limits of language.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 14+ and is presented in Italian with English surtitles.

L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London cast

Tania Garribba

Fortunato Leccese

Alice Palazzi

Francesco Villano

L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London creatives