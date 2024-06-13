L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London Tickets
One of Churchill’s most revolutionary plays, L’amore Del Cuore (Heart’s Desire) explores the savagery behind our speech, and the complex relationships within families. Presented in Italian and performed by acclaimed theatre company, lacasadargilla, Lisa Ferlazzo Natoli's adaptation highlights the multiple layers, and meanings, behind language. Book your tickets today!
What is L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) about?
Dissecting language and how we communicate, Caryl Churchill’s hilarious and touching exploration of family and relationships follows a family’s anxious wait for their daughter’s return from Australia.
Racing through a series of scenarios, repetitions and experiments, using verbal gymnastics to veer in unexpected directions. This adaptation, from acclaimed Italian theatre maker Lisa Ferlazzo Natoli and company lacasadargilla, blends movement and Churchill’s text to push the limits of language.
Please bear in mind
This production is recommended for ages 14+ and is presented in Italian with English surtitles.
L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London cast
- Tania Garribba
- Fortunato Leccese
- Alice Palazzi
- Francesco Villano
L'AMORE DEL CUORE (HEART'S DESIRE) London creatives
- Director - Lisa Ferlazzo Natoli
- Text - Caryl Churchill
- Italian Translation - Laura Caretti and Margaret Rose
- Lighting Design - Omar Scala
- Costume Design - Camilla Carè