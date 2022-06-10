Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    King Lear Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    King Lear

    Shakespeare’s epic tragedy King Lear is heading to the Globe Theatre this Summer

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    10 June - 24 July 2022

    Next Available Performances of King Lear

    TODAY is 6th May 2022

    June 2022 July 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies