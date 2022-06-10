Tickets for King Lear at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre are available now!

Shakespeare’s epic tragedy King Lear is coming to the Globe Theatre this summer for a limited run. Twenty-five years after their original, ground-breaking production, internationally renowned director Helena Kaut-Howson and widely acclaimed actor Kathryn Hunter reunite to reintroduce King Lear to a new generation. King Lear tickets are now available for the limited season which opens 10 June 2022.

About King Lear

A new production of King Lear is brought to you twenty-five years after the original innovative production by director Helena Kaut-Howson (co-founder of theatre company Complicité). She reunites with Marcello Magni and Kathryn Hunter for this 2022 production.

King Lear synopsis

The elderly King divides his empire amongst his three daughters, with a promise that the largest share will go to the one who professes to love him the most. However, when he relinquishes his power, Lear is cast out by those he trusts, leading him on a maddening quest for self-knowledge and reconciliation.

A family feud of global proportions tears the kingdom apart, forcing us to face our own humanity and the profound need for compassion.

King Lear cast and creative

King Lear will be directed by Helena Kaut-Howson, with Marcello Magni as movement director. There will be design by Pawel Dobryzcki.

The cast will feature Kathryn Hunter in the title role of King Lear, Michelle Terry as Cordelia/Fool and Marcello Magni as Kent.

King Lear tickets are booking now!

The epic tragedy will open at the Globe Theatre on Friday 10 June 2022 for a limited season. Tickets for King Lear are booking until Sunday 24 July 2022.