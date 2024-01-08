Tickets for Kim’s Convenience are available now!

The hilarious and touching award-winning comedy-drama that has become a major Netflix sensation, Kim’s Convenience, is now making a triumphant return to the stage. This heartwarming production revolves around a Korean family-owned store and serves as a tribute to the generations of immigrants who have played a vital role in shaping Canada into the nation it is today. Don't miss the opportunity to catch Ins Choi, the brilliant creator of Kim's Convenience, live at London's Park Theatre. Secure your tickets today!

About Kim’s Convenience

Mr. Kim puts in dedicated effort to provide for his wife and kids through his convenience store in Toronto. While he contemplates what lies ahead, he grapples with the evolving neighbourhood dynamics and the differences between his own values and those held by his children, who were born in Canada. Written by and featuring Ins Choi, Choi describes Kim's Convenience as his heartfelt tribute to his parents and all the first-generation immigrants who consider Canada their homeland.

About Ins Choi

Ins Choi, originally born in South Korea and raised in Scarborough, which is now part of Toronto, is a multifaceted artist known for his work as a poet, playwright, and actor. He successfully completed the acting program at York University in 1998.

His debut play, Kim's Convenience, achieved significant acclaim at the 2011 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it earned both the New Play Contest and Patron's Pick Award. Following this success, the play was excellently restaged by the Soulpepper Theatre Company.

Among his notable acting roles, Choi has been involved in productions such as Banana Boys and Lady in the Red Dress with fu-GEN, as well as performances in works like Hamlet and The Odyssey at the Stratford Festival. Additionally, he has showcased his talent in productions like Alligator Pie and Death of a Salesman.

Filled with humour and heart at every turn, this captivating comedy/drama explores profound themes of immigration and fractured families, offering a narrative that remains relevant today.