Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    KAREN Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    KAREN

    Described as 'the female Peep Show', KAREN will whisk you through a chaos filled story!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    16+

    Child policy
    16+
    Running time
    60 minutes
    Performance dates
    19 - 24 March 2024
    Content
    This show contains strong language.

    Next Available Performances of KAREN

    TODAY is 12th January 2024

    March 2024

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies