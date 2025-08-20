Juniper Blood London tickets

Mike Bartlett’s powerful new play Juniper Blood forces us to confront the true cost of chasing our dreams in an inherently imperfect world. Don’t miss this limited run at the Donmar Warehouse. Book your official tickets today.

About Juniper Blood

“Dreams. You don’t compromise on those.”

Lip and Ruth have escaped the hustle of city life in search of something more fulfilling—a peaceful existence on the farm. But that tranquility is shattered when Ruth’s stepdaughter and her provocative best friend arrive, turning their rural retreat into a flashpoint of clashing ideals and tangled relationships.

A compelling exploration of how ideals collide with reality, Juniper Blood is Bartlett at his most intimate and unflinching, weaving emotional complexity with moral tension. A play that shines a light on how fragile our visions of a “better life” can become.

Facts and critical acclaim

Director, James Macdonald , is the recipient of an Evening Standard Award for Best Play for his production of The Father at Theatre Royal Bath, he was also shortlisted for his production of Roots at the Donmar Warehouse.

Mike Bartlett received a BAFTA Television Craft Award nomination for Best Writer – Drama for Doctor Foster.

Please bear in mind

This production contains two intervals (15mins and 10mins), and contains strobe lighting, haze, the smoking of herbal cigarettes and the use of fake blood on stage.

Juniper Blood cast

Actor - Terique Jarrett

- Terique Jarrett Actor - Hattie Morahan

- Hattie Morahan Actor - Nadia Parkes

- Nadia Parkes Actor - Jonathan Slinger

- Jonathan Slinger Actor - Sam Troughton

Juniper Blood creatives