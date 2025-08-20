Menu
    Juniper Blood Tickets at the Donmar Warehouse, London

    Juniper Blood

    Mike Bartlett’s powerful new play

    Important information

    Running time
    2hrs 45mins
    Performance dates
    16 August - 4 October 2025
    Content
    This production contains strobe lighting, haze, the smoking of herbal cigarettes and the use of fake blood on stage.
    Access
    Captioned Performance: 22 September 2025, 19:30. Audio Described Performance: 27 September 2025, 14:00.

