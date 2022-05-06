Tickets for Julius Caesar are available now!

This epic Shakespearian tragedy feels more relevant today than ever. Do not miss your chance to book Julius Caesar tickets at the Globe Theatre when it comes to London as part of Globe on Tour.

Julius Caesar at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre

This summer we can see our own political landscape reflected in Shakespeare’s epic tragedy Julius Caesar takes on a surprising new relevance. The show comes to Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and travels across the UK as part of Globe on Tour.

A show of famous people and famous lines, Julius Caesar is the tale of the ides of March and Caesar’s fall from power. Caesar returns triumphant, but Cassius tries to manipulate Brutus away from Caesar’s side telling him it is all for the good of the people. If Julius Caesar really does have power in mind and poses a threat to the people of their beloved country, there can only be one solution.

Conspiracies, mass dissemination of pointed rhetoric, and a divisive battle for power– ancient Rome has never felt more like home. This production brings Shakespeare’s brutal play, full of ambition, incursion, and revolution to life on the stage of the Globe and on tour across the UK.

Cast and Creatives of Julius Caesar

This production is directed by Diane Page. Her proposedproduction of Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act by Athol Fugard won her the James Menzies-Kitchin Trust Award in 2021. She went on to direct the show at the Organt Tree Theatre. The winner of the JMK Award brings Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar to the stage in London and on tour. The production is designed by Khadija Raza.

Casting for the production will be announced in due course.

Julius Caesar tickets are on sale now!

See the world’s greatest playwright’s plays as they were intended to be viewed at London’s Globe Theatre. Enjoy the original words of the Bard in a replica of his original theatre this summer! Visit the Globe Theatre, home of the works of William Shakespeare, tickets are available now for Julius Caesar in London so book now whilst availability lasts!