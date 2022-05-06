Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Julius Caesar Tickets at the Shakespeare's Globe, London

    Julius Caesar

    Shakespeare's epic tragedy comes to the Globe Theatre this summer

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    3 May - 10 September 2022
    Access
    There will be a Relaxed Performance on Wednesday 17th August at 7:30pm, an Audio Described Performance on Saturday 20th August at 7:30pm and a Captioned Performance on Thursday 8th September at 7:30pm

    Next Available Performances of Julius Caesar

    TODAY is 6th May 2022

    May 2022 July 2022 August 2022 September 2022

    Julius Caesar news

    VIDEO: JUST RELEASED TRAILER FOR RSC'S PRODUCTION OF JULIUS CAESAR AT THE NOEL COWARD THEATRE 31/5/2012, 5.25pm

    Tags:

    PlayClassicsHistoryDramaShakespeareBest Of BritishEducationalBritish Classic

    We use cookies