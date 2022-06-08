SONIA FRIEDMAN PRODUCTIONS & ROYAL COURT THEATRE production of JERUSALEM, which returns for a new revival production starring Mark Rylance as Rooster Byron.

Mark Rylance leads the cast in the West End revival of the Royal Court Theatre’s sell-out production of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem, directed by Ian Rickson. Jerusalem, which received its world premiere at the Royal Court in July and for which Rylance, in particular, received outstanding reviews.

Jerusalem is a comic, contemporary vision of life in our green and pleasant land. On St George’s Day, the morning of the local county fair, Johnny Byron, local waster and modern-day Pied Piper is a wanted man. The council officials want to serve him an eviction notice, his children want their dad to take them to the fair, Troy Whitworth wants to give him a serious kicking and a motley crew of mates want his ample supply of drugs and alcohol.

★★★★★ “The must-see event” Daily Telegraph ★★★★★ “Fantastic, shocking and fresh” Daily Mail ★★★★ “Bold, ebullient and hilarious” The Times ★★★★“This one you have to see” The Independent

