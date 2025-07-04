The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck Tickets

Quantum Theatre returns with a fresh and enchanting adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s beloved classic, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck!

When the well-meaning but naïve Jemima is stopped from hatching her eggs on the farm, she sets off in search of the perfect nesting spot. Enter a charming ‘sandy-whiskered gentleman’ who offers her a cosy wood-shed—but why is it lined with feathers, and why does he need herbs for roast duck?

With danger lurking and Kip the farm dog on high alert, Jemima’s adventure takes a thrilling turn. Don’t miss this heartwarming and whimsical reimagining of a treasured family favourite!

Please Bear in Mind

This performance has unreserved seating, and is on a first come, first serve basis. Alternatively, if you would prefer to bring your own chair or picnic blanket, please let the Front Of House staff know, and they do their best to seat you.

Access to the church grounds will be from 45 minutes before the start of the performance.