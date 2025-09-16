Jaja's African Hair Braiding London tickets

The Tony Award-winning comedy transfers to the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre for a strictly limited run.

About Jaja's African Hair Braiding

Jocelyn Bioh’s play welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders create masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. However, the uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives, and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home.

It’s worth the applause

Jaja's African Hair Braiding received 5 Tony Award nominations, including Best Play, at the 2024 ceremony, taking home the award for Best Costume Design for a Play.

Playwright Jocelyn Bioh's previous play, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, (which played at the Lyric Hammersmith in 2023) won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, The Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for New American Playwright and the Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award. The play was also nominated for an Off Broadway Alliance Award and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play

Jaja's African Hair Braiding creatives