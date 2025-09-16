Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    Are we making money today or what?

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 10+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    18 March - 25 April 2026

    Next Available Performances of Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

    TODAY is 16th September 2025

    March 2026 April 2026

    Tags:

    PlayOff West End Theatre Lyric Hammersmith Tickets

    We use cookies