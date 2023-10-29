Menu
    Irvine Welsh’s PORNO Tickets at the Arts Theatre, London

    Irvine Welsh’s PORNO

    The darkly comic PORNO revisits the events of Trainspotting fifteen years later

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 16+.
    Running time
    2 hours 5 minutes (including an interval).
    Performance dates
    29 October 2023 - 10 December 2023
    Content
    This production contains strong language throughout.

