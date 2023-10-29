Tickets for Irvine Welsh’s Porno are available now!

We’re fifteen years down the road from Trainspotting with Irvine Welsh’s Porno as it returns to the lives of Renton, Sickboy, Begbie, and Spud. In true Trainspotting fashion, Porno brings all of the disturbing twists, shocking revelations, and dark humour in a way that only Welsh’s stories can - by holding absolutely nothing back.

This gang of rowdy outsiders are regrouping, and now they have 15 more years under their belts, together they’ll share explicit language, sexuality, unapologetic drug use, and yes, even more, explicit language, but would you expect anything else? Book your tickets to see it at London’s Arts Theatre today!

About Irvine Welsh’s Porno

Mark Renton’s return to Leith had been on indefinite hold since, well, that time he swiped his pals' stash and hightailed it to Amsterdam. Life's had its highs, right? But an indescribable void lingered. What's the reaction as Sick Boy, Begbie and Spud find themselves face-to-face with the re-emergence of Renton? Did they trade wild ways for more conventional lives? Opt for the path of embracing existence? In no uncertain terms - absolutely not!

About Irvine Welsh and Trainspotting

Irvine Welsh is a Scottish novelist, playwright, and short story writer, best known for his 1993 debut novel Trainspotting. The book became a literary and cultural phenomenon and was later adapted into a successful film directed by Danny Boyle in 1996.

Welsh's writing often explores themes of urban life, addiction, crime, and the struggles faced by working-class individuals. His gritty and sometimes controversial style, along with his use of Scottish dialect and slang, adds a distinctive flair to his works. Welsh's writing is characterized by its dark humour, intense language, and exploration of the darker aspects of human nature. His other notable works include Marabou Stork Nightmares, Filth, Skagboys (a prequel to Trainspotting), and The Blade Artist.

