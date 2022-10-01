Tickets for Iphigenia in Splott at the Lyric Hammersmith are available now!

Inspired by the Greek myth this critically acclaimed new production takes you stumbling down alleys for an early morning walk of shame. Iphigenia in Splott tickets for the London run are expected to be in incredibly high demand after the smash hit runs at the Sherman Theatre in Wales and the National Theatre.

What is Iphigenia in Splott?

Effie isn’t exactly the type of girl you’d go out of your way to smile at on the street. You’d probably be more likely to cross the street if you saw her staggering down the road, pissed, before noon. You might think you know her, but you might not even know half of it.

Her life is an absolute mess. Drinks, drugs and drama every evening, and though it hardly seems possible, every morning her hangover is worse than the day before, which was definitely the worst hangover even. The cycle repeats seemingly without end until one evening gives her the opportunity to be something more.

Cast and Creatives of Iphigenia in Splott

Award-winning Welsh playwright Gary Owen penned this critically acclaimed l monodrama inspired by the Greek myth. Artistic Director of Lyric Hammersmith Rachel O’Riordan directs Sophie Melville, who has returned to her role as ‘Effie’ following her win for The Stage Award for Acting Excellence and her nomination for the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress.

Hayley Grindle designs the show with lighting design from Rachel Mortimer. The sound designer is from Sam Jones, and the associate designer is Toots Butcher.

