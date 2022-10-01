Menu
    Iphigenia in Splott Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Iphigenia in Splott

    Sophie Melville stars in Gary Owen's Iphigenia in Splott

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 15+.
    Running time
    1 hour 15 minutes with no interval
    Performance dates
    1 - 22 October 2022
    Content
    This production contains strong language and themes of an adult nature.
    Access
    There will be an Audio Described performance on Friday 14 October at 19:30, a BSL Interpreted performance on Tuesday 18 October at 19:30, and an Open Captioned performance on Friday 21 October at 19:30.

    Next Available Performances of Iphigenia in Splott

    TODAY is 22nd July 2022

    October 2022

