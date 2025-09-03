Invasive Species London tickets

After racking up more than 17 million views on TikTok, the New York cult hit invades London’s King’s Head Theatre for a strictly limited 5-week run. Book your official tickets to Invasive Species now.

About Invasive Species

Invasive Species is a dark comedy and true story about Maia, an immigrant actor who will stop at nothing to achieve her dream of being in the American movies, even if that means having to act her way out of a youth psychiatric ward.

It’s Worth the Applause

“Sent me out on a high” - New York Magazine

“With its kinetic performances and genre-pushing structure, Novi’s thrill ride lands like a high-stakes fever dream” - The Hollywood Reporter

“Well-acted, neatly assembled, carefully modulated - The New York Times

“It’s a sexy play. It’s a sexy universe” - Interview

“An 80-minute thrill ride” - Theatermania

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+ and references self-harm. There is no interval.

Invasive Species cast

Maia - Maia Novi

Invasive Species creatives