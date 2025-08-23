Interview tickets

Experience the thrilling stage debut of Interview, a razor-sharp new two-hander starring Robert Sean Leonard and Paten Hughes, playing a strictly limited run at Riverside Studios from 23 August to 27 September 2025.

About Interview

One night. Two people. Just the truth – or someone’s version of it. Step into the charged atmosphere of Interview, a tense and seductive encounter between a fading war correspondent and a famous actress. What begins as a simple interview quickly unravels into a gripping battle of egos, secrets, and shifting power dynamics.

This world premiere stage adaptation of Theo van Gogh’s acclaimed 2003 film makes its London debut with a bold new production. Set entirely over the course of one unpredictable night, Interview explores themes of manipulation, fame, journalism, and gender politics in a way that feels urgent and unforgettable.

Facts and critical acclaim

Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard returns to the stage in a rare UK appearance

A tight, one-act drama filled with suspense, seduction, and razor-sharp dialogue

Based on Theo van Gogh’s cult film, now reimagined for the theatre

Only five weeks to catch this world premiere production at Riverside Studios

Interview cast

Robert Sean Leonard - Pierre

- Pierre Paten Hughes - Katya

Interview creatives

Produced by Tony Award-winner Douglas Denoff, with co-producers Kevin Kinsella, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, and Broadway Rainbows.