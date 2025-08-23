Interview tickets
Experience the thrilling stage debut of Interview, a razor-sharp new two-hander starring Robert Sean Leonard and Paten Hughes, playing a strictly limited run at Riverside Studios from 23 August to 27 September 2025.
About Interview
One night. Two people. Just the truth – or someone’s version of it.
Step into the charged atmosphere of Interview, a tense and seductive encounter between a fading war correspondent and a famous actress. What begins as a simple interview quickly unravels into a gripping battle of egos, secrets, and shifting power dynamics.
This world premiere stage adaptation of Theo van Gogh’s acclaimed 2003 film makes its London debut with a bold new production. Set entirely over the course of one unpredictable night, Interview explores themes of manipulation, fame, journalism, and gender politics in a way that feels urgent and unforgettable.
Facts and critical acclaim
- Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard returns to the stage in a rare UK appearance
- A tight, one-act drama filled with suspense, seduction, and razor-sharp dialogue
- Based on Theo van Gogh’s cult film, now reimagined for the theatre
- Only five weeks to catch this world premiere production at Riverside Studios
Interview cast
- Robert Sean Leonard - Pierre
- Paten Hughes - Katya
Interview creatives
Produced by Tony Award-winner Douglas Denoff, with co-producers Kevin Kinsella, Alexander “Sandy” Marshall, and Broadway Rainbows.
- Scenic Design: Derek McLane
- Costume Design: Bernat Buscato
- Lighting Design: Jackie Shemesh
- Sound Design: Ata Güner