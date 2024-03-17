Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon London Tickets

Adapted from the critically acclaimed book of the same name, and following a sold out run at the Old Red Lion Theatre and Southwark Playhouse, Rosie Day's fierce and funny guide to conquering stress, self-doubt and serious teenage hormones transfers to the West End! Playing for a strictly limited run, successfully prepare yourself for armageddon and book your tickets now!

About Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon

'She was a 17 year old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift'

After her sister’s untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, Eileen is confronted with grief and stuck with parents who are too self-absorbed to attend to their surviving childs needs. Lacking guidance and a supportive ear, the troubled teen goes off the rails and joins... the scouts. Not exactly the teenage rebellion that inspires gritty dramas, but the flailing organisation helps her escape reality and her parents' gaze.

Navigating the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success, Eileen befriends a new confidante and embarks on a journey into a more adult world—one she may not be fully prepared for. Soon Eileen finds herself making unwise decisions and quickly has to face the harsh realities of an unsympathetic world. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a turbulent ride through youth that'll leave you feeling sympathatic, proud, and grateful for, your younger self.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon London cast

Eileen - Charithra Chandran

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon London creatives

Director - Georgie Staight

Further creatives to be announced.