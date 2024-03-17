Menu
    Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon

    For anyone who's a young person, knows a young person, or was a young person once...

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    1hrs 20mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    17 March - 28 April 2024
    Content
    Contains discussion of eating disorders, death and themes of sexual consent.

