I’m Sorry, Prime Minister London tickets
From the BAFTA Award-winning co-creator of Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, Jonathan Lynn, comes the final chapter of British political satire. Playing a strictly limited 12-week run at Apollo Theatre, book your official tickets today!
About I’m Sorry, Prime Minister
Jim Hacker (Griff Rhys Jones) is back — older, but perhaps not wiser, and still utterly baffled by the real world. Hoping for a quiet retirement at the tranquil Hacker College, Oxford, Jim instead finds himself facing the ultimate modern crisis: cancelled by the college committee.
Enter the delightfully devious Sir Humphrey Appleby (Clive Francis), who has lost none of his love for bureaucracy, Latin phrases, and well-timed obstruction.
Can Humphrey outmanoeuvre the meddling students, the Fellowship, and reality itself?
Or is it finally time to say, "I’m Sorry, Prime Minister..."?
It’s worth the applause!
- At the height of the series' popularity in 1987, a Yes, Prime Minister computer game was available for the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum platforms.
- Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister won a combined total of 5 BAFTA Awards
- Griff Rhys Jones has won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance, twice!
- Clive Francis starred in the Yes, Prime Minister TV series, playing Luke, a junior civil servant who gets promoted to Ambassador in Tel Aviv
I’m Sorry, Prime Minister cast
- Jim Hacker - Griff Rhys Jones
- Sir Humphrey Appleby - Clive Francis
I’m Sorry, Prime Minister creatives