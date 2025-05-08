I’m Sorry, Prime Minister London tickets

From the BAFTA Award-winning co-creator of Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, Jonathan Lynn, comes the final chapter of British political satire. Playing a strictly limited 12-week run at Apollo Theatre, book your official tickets today!

About I’m Sorry, Prime Minister

Jim Hacker (Griff Rhys Jones) is back — older, but perhaps not wiser, and still utterly baffled by the real world. Hoping for a quiet retirement at the tranquil Hacker College, Oxford, Jim instead finds himself facing the ultimate modern crisis: cancelled by the college committee.

Enter the delightfully devious Sir Humphrey Appleby (Clive Francis), who has lost none of his love for bureaucracy, Latin phrases, and well-timed obstruction.

Can Humphrey outmanoeuvre the meddling students, the Fellowship, and reality itself?

Or is it finally time to say, "I’m Sorry, Prime Minister..."?

It’s worth the applause!

At the height of the series' popularity in 1987, a Yes, Prime Minister computer game was available for the Commodore 64, Amstrad CPC and ZX Spectrum platforms.

Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister won a combined total of 5 BAFTA Awards

Griff Rhys Jones has won the Olivier Award for Best Comedy Performance, twice!

Clive Francis starred in the Yes, Prime Minister TV series, playing Luke, a junior civil servant who gets promoted to Ambassador in Tel Aviv

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister cast

Jim Hacker - Griff Rhys Jones

- Griff Rhys Jones Sir Humphrey Appleby - Clive Francis

I’m Sorry, Prime Minister creatives