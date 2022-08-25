Tickets for I, Joan at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre are available now!

The powerful new play I, Joan is set to premiere at London’s Globe Theatre late this summer for a limited run. Written by Charlie Josephine and directed by Ilinca Radulian. I, Joan tickets are booking from 25 August to 22 October 2022.

About I, Joan

This year, the Globe’s summer season will end with a new play about Joan of Arc. The historical drama is about the historical figure Joan d’Arc and uncovers the unlikely hero behind the legend.

I, Joan synopsis

The men are all fighting, again. An endless war. From nowhere comes an unexpected leader. Young, poor, female and about to spark a revolution. This is Joan. Be immersed in the new play at Shakespeare’s globe within the wooden ‘O’ and feel the heat of the sun, the drench of the rain, and the pulse of Joan’s passion. Prepare to dance and cheer whilst you rediscover Joan’s story.

I, Joan cast and creative

I, Joan will be directed by Ilinca Radulian (Co-Director, Richard III, Globe) and is written by Charlie Josephine (Bitch Boxer). Further creative team and casting is yet to be announced.

I, Joan tickets are booking now!

The Globe Theatre’s new drama opens on 25 August 2022 for a limited season. Tickets for I, Joan are booking until 22 October 2022.