Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    I Believe In Unicorns Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    I Believe In Unicorns

    Surround yourself with the magic of storytelling in this enchanting adaptation.

    7 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 6+
    Running time
    55 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    27 July 2023 - 2 September 2023
    Access
    Relaxed performance on Tuesday 8th August, 11.30am (TBC)

    I Believe In Unicorns Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (7 customer reviews)

    William David Williams

    3 September 15

    It was a very beautiful and touching story. A wonderful stress who wove the story together.

    Charlane Brown

    28 August 15

    Amazing story teller, beautiful set, incredible interaction with audience. Never seen anything like it before, five stars

    Next Available Performances of I Believe In Unicorns

    TODAY is 27th April 2023

    July 2023 August 2023 September 2023

    I Believe In Unicorns news

    Something A Little Different... Theatre Outside The Box 28/7/2015, 3.26pm

    Tags:

    PlayFamily FriendlyChildrenCheap Theatre TicketsLimited Run

    We use cookies