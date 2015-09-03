I Believe in Unicorns Tickets are available now!

In a library that holds rows of books containing otherworldly tales, anything is possible.

Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling book about the power of stories is being brought to life in an intimate show by Dani Parr and Danyah Miller. I Believe in Unicorns will play at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited run this summer, book your tickets today!

About I Believe in Unicorns

Winner of the Argus Angel Award for Artistic Excellence at Brighton Festival, this interactive and enchanting story follows a young and brave boy called Tomas.

Tomas has always struggled to find any enjoyment in reading books, until oneday he takes a trip to the library. It is there that he comes across a Unicorn Lady who captures his imagination with ethereal tales. However, some stories can be lifechanging...for better or worse.

The creatives of I Believe in Unicorns

I Believe in Unicorns is written by Michael Morpurgo, author of The War Horse, Kensuke's Kingdom and Private Peaceful and is directed by Dani Parr. I Believe in Unicorns stars Danyah Miller (Why the Whales Came, Perfectly Imperfect Women).

Explore the effect, power, and magic that stories can have on the mind and prepare to lose yourself in this spellbinding journey. Book your tickets for I Believe in Unicorns today!

‘Danyah’s performance is a tour de force. The show is moving and memorable, a glorious example of the magic of storytelling. I didn’t like it, I loved it!‘ Michael Morpurgo.