How To Survive Your Mother Tickets

Based on a true story, and a hugely successful book of the same name by Jonathan Maitland, How To Survive Your Mother is coming to the King’s Head Theatre for a limited run. Delve into the complex relationship between a son and his eccentric mother in this remarkable and fascinating production. Don’t miss your chance to witness this captivating, and honest story brought to life on stage. Book your tickets now.

About How To Survive Your Mother

How do you navigate a crazy, glamorous, narcissistic, scandal-loving mother whose idea of fun is to turn your 1970s family home into Britain’s first ever gay hotel?

A chance meeting leads a writer to investigate his mother’s secret past and trawl through memories of her colourful life. It’s perfect subject matter for a play. But should he be exposing her private life for public entertainment? And why is he starring in the play as himself?

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Writer, Jonathan Maitland has had a hugely successful British playwright, his writing credits include Dead Sheep, An Audience with Jimmy Savile, and The Interview.

Director, Oliver Dawe’s has previously been nominated for Best Director at the Off West End Awards.

How To Survive Your Mother Creatives

Writer - Jonathan Maitland

Jonathan Maitland Director - Oliver Dawe

How To Survive Your Mother Cast

Casting to be announced.