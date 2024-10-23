Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    How To Survive Your Mother Tickets at the King's Head Theatre, London

    How To Survive Your Mother

    Based on a true story, of a technicolour woman in a black and white world.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    To be confirmed
    Performance dates
    23 October - 24 November 2024
    Special notice

    Scenes containing offensive language and physical and emotional abuse. Themes include suicide, serious physical and mental illness, death and anti-Semitism.

    Next Available Performances of How To Survive Your Mother

    TODAY is 1st August 2024

    October 2024 November 2024

    Tags:

    PlayPremiere TicketsDrama TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies