What do you do when you’re young and vulnerable and cast aside by the world? The powerfully moving Hot Not To Drown is coming to Stratford East Theatre, to showcase a stunning true story of an 11-year-old abandoned asylum-seeker fighting against the odds to survive. Book tickets for the triumphant How Not To Drown today!

The story of How Not To Drown

“I don’t know why my Dad let me go, especially when he knew how dangerous, how hard it was… I was too young, too weak to make this journey. I wouldn’t have sent me… He wouldn’t have sent me unless there was a reason.”

Based on the shocking account of the endurance of one little boy, How Not To Drown begins in 2002, it is the end of the Kosovan War and Kosovo is reeling in turmoil. To escape a life of peril, the young Dritan is sent on a notorious journey across the Adriatic in the hopes of beginning a new life in Europe, only he is alone, his only companions being a gang of people smugglers.

To survive, Dritan must rely on his young charm and wit to make it to the UK. However, when he lands, the fight has only just begun. Upon arrival, he is thrown into the British care system, Dritan now faces the ultimate challenge - preserving his identity and sense of self.

The cast and creatives of How Not To Drown

How Not To Drown is written by Nicola McCartney & Dritan Kastrati, with direction & movement by Neil Bettles, movement by Jonnie Riordan, design & costume by Becky Minto, composition & sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, lighting by Zoe Spurr.

Casting for How Not To Drown is yet to be announced.

