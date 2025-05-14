House of Games London tickets

David Mamet’s gripping noir thriller is adapted to the stage by celebrated playwright Richard Bean and directed by Hampstead Theatre favourite, Jonathan Kent. Playing a strictly limited run, book your official tickets today!

About House of Games

Celebrated psychoanalyst and author Dr Margaret Ford has a new client. Billy needs help: he’s addicted to sex, drugs and, most dangerously, gambling big money at an illicit poker lounge, the House of Games. Dr Ford also happens to be in search of subject matter for her next best-seller - a search which takes her deep into Chicago’s underworld and into the path of Mike, a charismatic gambler.

A complex game commences, in which even the players themselves don’t know the rules, their roles, or who will be left holding the trump card...

It’s worth the applause!

In 2011 Richard Bean became the first writer to win the Evening Standard Award for Best Play for two plays, The Heretic and One Man, Two Guvnors.

Director Jonathan Kent is a Tony and Olivier Award nominee.

The film, House of Games, has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

House of Games cast

Kathleen - Joanna Brookes

- Joanna Brookes Margaret - Lisa Dillon

- Lisa Dillon Mike - Richard Harrington

- Richard Harrington Billy Hahn - Oscar Lloyd

- Oscar Lloyd Trudi - Kelly Price

- Kelly Price Joey - Robin Soans

- Robin Soans George - Sion Tudor Owen

- Sion Tudor Owen PJ - Lawrence Ubong Williams

- Lawrence Ubong Williams Bobby - Andrew Whipp

House of Games creatives