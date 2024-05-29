Houdini’s Great Escape Tickets

New Old Friends, in association with Yvonne Arnaud, present "Houdini’s Great Escape," a hilarious thriller in the style of "The 39 Steps." This spectacular show is filled with illusions that will have you gasping and laughing throughout. It's playing for a strictly limited run this summer, so don’t miss your chance to see the real-life magic on stage, performed with New Old Friends' award-winning style of physical comedy. Book your tickets now!

##

About Houdini’s Great Escape

Harry Houdini, the death-defying escapologist, is considered the world's greatest entertainer. Along with his wife Bess, he embarks on one of the most dangerous stunts ever. However, their plans are derailed by the death of King Edward, and they are framed for his murder by a gang of criminals in cahoots with the chief of police. Can Harry and Bess escape the plot and clear their names? How is their rival, the superstar spiritualist medium, involved? The tale is brought to life by four hard-working individuals who play multiple roles on an incredibly hard-working set.

##

Houdini’s Great Escape Cast and Creatives

**

Harry Houdini** - Ben Higgins

**

Bess Houdini **- Lydia Piechowiak

**

Ensemble **- Kirsty Cox

**

Ensemble** - Adam Elliott

**

Stage Manager** - Anna Eagle

**

Creative Producer **- Heather Westwell

**

Written & directed**- Feargus Woods Dunlop

**

Illusion Design** - Pete Firman

**

Set Design** - Caitlin Abbott

**Costume Design **- Connie Watson **

Lighting Design **- George Seal

**

Sound Design**- Fred Riding

**

Movement Direction** - Sam Archer

**

Composer **- Guy Hughes

##

Houdini’s Great Escape Fun Facts and Critical Acclaim