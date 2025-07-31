Horrible Histories Barmy Britain - The Best Bits London tickets

Horrible Histories Barmy Britain - The Best Bits does exactly what it says on the tin. The gruesome guys behind Horrible Histories Barmy Britain have chopped up the long-running show and left only the truly disgusting bits in. Playing at The Apollo Theatre this summer, book your official tickets today.

About Horrible Histories Barmy Britain - The Best Bits

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead!

So it’s time to prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories live on stage with the best of Barmy Britain!

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Will King John be a martyr for the Magna Carta? What if you caught the putrid plague? Can Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Would you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

It’s the history of Britain (with the nasty bits left in!)

Horrible? It’s great!

The Horrible Histories TV series is the recipient of a BAFTA Children’s Award, two British Comedy Awards and an International Emmy.

The Horrible Histories books have sold over 36 million copies world wide.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain has been a staple in the West End and beyond for the past 14 years.

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits creatives

Author and Director - Neal Foster

- Neal Foster Set and Costume Design - Jacqueline Trousdale

- Jacqueline Trousdale Lighting Design - Jason Taylor

- Jason Taylor Set Design - Nick Sagar

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits cast

Casting to be announced.