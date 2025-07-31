Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits Tickets at the Apollo Theatre, London

    Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits

    Horrible Histories returns to London!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 5+
    Running time
    70 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    31 July 2025 – 31 August 2025

    Next Available Performances of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - The Best Bits

    TODAY is 2nd January 2025

    July 2025 August 2025

    Tags:

    PlayFamily Friendly TicketsChildren TicketsBest Of British TicketsLimited Run TicketsBest family shows Tickets

    We use cookies