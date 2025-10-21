Hollyoaks: 30th Anniversary Tour London tickets

For one night only, Hollyoaks comes to London’s West End. Join cast members past and present — including special guest Gary Lucy — as they celebrate 30 years of the iconic British soap. The one-off live event will reflect on the show’s most dramatic moments, reveal behind-the-scenes stories, and connect with fans like never before.

About Hollyoaks: 30th Anniversary Tour

Go behind the scenes of one of the UK’s most talked-about TV shows. The Hollyoaks: 30th Anniversary Tour offers a rare chance to hear directly from the stars as they share untold stories, discuss landmark episodes, and reveal what really happens on set.

With exclusive footage, live interviews, and candid conversations, this one-night-only event brings fans closer to the show they love. Whether you're reliving classic episodes or discovering the impact Hollyoaks has had over three decades, this live experience is not to be missed.

It's worth the applause