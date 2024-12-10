Hold On To Your Butts London tickets

It’s a prehistoric parody 65 million years in the making! Following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run, get ready to Hold On To Your Butts at the Arcola Theatre this festive period.

What is Hold On To Your Butts about?

65 million years ago, dinosaurs ruled the Earth…

30 years ago, a movie about dinosaurs ruled the box office…

This holiday season, you are invited to Hold On To Your Butts! Hold On To Your Butts is a must see “shot-for-shot” parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. After selling out in New York and at the Edinburgh Festival, this wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, Foley sound and physical theatre is transferring to London for a strictly limited run.

Don’t walk, RUN to get your tickets!

It's worth the applause

'Painfully funny... made us cry actual tears of laughter... a pure joy from start to finish' - Time Out.

'Amazing and hilarious... go see this masterful production' - StageBuddy.com.

'This is something that can't be missed' - TheHappiestMedium.com

‘A hilarious and entertaining experience for fans of the iconic film’ - Edinburgh Reviews.

Hold On To Your Butts Cast

Jack Baldwin

Laurence Pears

Charlie Ives

Hold On To Your Butts Creatives