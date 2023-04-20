Tickets for High Performance Live ‘23 are available now!

The High Performance Podcast has now been adapted for the stage to bring its finest tips and hacks that will guide you on the path to reaching your highest performance in 2023. Jake Humphrey and Professor Damian Hughes are set to tour the UK with their brand-new live theatre show, combining stories of real-life experiences of the planet's highest performers with those of the audience to teach life-changing lessons.

About High Performance Podcast

The High Performance Podcast is a transformative, self-help audio series that delves into the experiences of world-class professionals who have mastered their trade. Through discussions of personal and work experience, the podcast gives listeners first-hand insights into what it means to be a high performer by uncovering the tactics that these high-prolific individuals use to reach the top of their field, and stay there. With over 150 episodes, hosts Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes have interviewed mega-stars on a weekly basis, such as Tyson Fury and AJ Tracey. Hughes and Humphrey tackle most points of conversation from the stoic way of life to business and motivational tips.

About High Performance Live ‘23

Expect explosive live music, thought-provoking expert conversations and plenty of interaction from members of the High Performance community as they share their like-minded journeys. Demonstrating that high happiness exists within us all, High Performance Live ‘23 is the perfect opportunity to connect with other people who are on similar paths to you, whilst also having the chance to ask Jake and Damian direct questions. Prepare to fully immerse yourself into a night that will inspire change. Whether you’re a casual listener or a devoted fan of the podcast, get closer than ever before in your own version of High Performance, and unlock your inner high happiness.

The minds behind High Performance Live ‘23

The High Performance Podcast and High Performance Live ‘23 are hosted by sports broadcaster Jake Humphrey and leading psychologist Damian Hughes. Jake Humphrey is currently BT Sport’s Premier League anchor and was the lead presenter of BBC’s Formula One coverage. Damian Hughes is a renowned author and professor who works in collaboration with high-class sports organisations to create high performance.

Become your best self and tap into your own high performer in High Performance Live '23 at The London Palladium. High performance exists in us all, and this show will help you unlock it.