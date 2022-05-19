Henry VIII tickets at the Globe Theatre available now!

This new adaptation brings a different perspective to Henry VIII and you won’t want to miss it! Make your way to the theatre this summer for your dose of Shakespeare, tickets are available now for Henry VIII.

Globe Theatre’s Summer 2022 production of Henry VIII

We all know the story of Henry VIII, but this new production gives us a chance to see the story unfold from a female perspective. This exploration of love, lineage and power comes to Shakespeare’s Globe and uses a new lens through which to view the familiar tale.

The basics of the story as we know it are the same, a King who turns his kingdom on its head in his deparate attempt to secure a male heir to the thrown. However, the story has most often been told through the eyes of men.

It is a Queen who fights for justice and a Lady who provokes reformation. In the absence of a son or Prince will a Princess be able to change the future?

In 1613 a performance of Henry VIII ended with the Globe Theatre burnt to the ground. Now that Shakespeare’s exploration of power and love has a new lens, you won’t want to wait to see what type of sparks it ignites.

Henry VIII cast and creatives

Henry VIII was originally written by William Shakespeare and his collaborator and successor John Fletcher. Globe’s 2022 Resident Writer Hannah Khalil has joined up to become their third collaborator for this new production. Khalil’s previous works include The Fir Tree, Penelope, A Museum in Baghdad and Sleepwalking.

The show is directed by the Olivier award nominated Amy Hodge. Her previous works include Fantastically Great Women Who Change The World, Women Beware Women, Mother Courage and her Children, and Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear - The Musical!.

The cast of the Globe Theatre’s Summer 2022 production of Henry VIII will be announced in due course.

Tickets for Henry VIII at the Globe Theatre now on sale!

See one of the classic Shakespeare plays with a from a new perspective. This production of Henry VIII plays at London’s Globe Theatre for the Summer 2022 season. Book your tickets now to secure the best seats and avoid disappointment.