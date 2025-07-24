Tickets for Henry V at the Actors Church are available now!

Step into the Actors Church for a heart-wrenching, contemporary interpretation of Shakespeare’s masterpiece. Presented by Turtle in the Sack productions this promenade production will immerse you in the world of King Henry and his Band of Brothers. Book your official Henry V tickets today!

About Henry V

Set against the backdrop of World War II, this production blends the timeless story of a king’s leadership with the harrowing experiences of military personnel, grappling with PTSD and its lasting effects on everyday life.

Through the journey of England’s most revered, victorious king—we explore the psychological scars from the perspective of men aged between 45 and 65, who often remain silent in the face of trauma. This Henry V delves deep into the emotional costs and trauma of war: the internal battles that linger long after the physical ones have ended. It’s a poignant and urgent reflection on the mental health challenges many face, from the aftermath of combat to the dark reality of suicide.

