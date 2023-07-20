Menu
    Henry I Tickets at the St Pauls Church, Covent Garden, London

    Henry I

    A royal feud between a spare and his siblings? You won’t see drama like this anywhere else

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (including 20 minute interval)
    Performance dates
    20 - 22 July 2023

