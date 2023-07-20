Tickets for Henry I are available now!

The Actors' Church welcomes multi-award-winning Rabble Theatre with their new production of Henry I, a dramatic piece of new writing which forms part of the Theatre in the Garden Summer Season. Playing for two days only, book your tickets now.

What is Henry I about?

When William the Conqueror dies, Henry, the spare royal son, gets nothing. Only his sister remains faithful as his brothers scramble for power and England suffers. But Henry’s position changes, power surges into his hands, love beckons and the world falls at his feet. What must he do to hold the crown?

About Rabble Theatre

Established 11 years ago, Rabble Theatre are a community-driven group that stage unforgettable stories in fascinating spaces. Inspired by, and created with, their diverse community, the group are proud to be accessible to all.

Cast and creatives of Henry I

Toby W. Davies (The Mousetrap) plays Henry I, alongside Anjelica Serra (The Baby) who plays Agnes of Ponthieu & Juliana of Breteuil, with Amy Conachan (Hollyoaks) portraying Adela Countess of Blois. Gabrielle Sheppard plays William Rufus & William Atheling, Georgie Fellows plays Edith & Mabel, Joseph Black plays Roger & Conan, Matthew Douglas plays Robert De Belleme & Geoffrey, Mark Middleton plays Robert Curthose & Ranulf Flambard. They are joined by Emilie Bishop, Omar Mboup, Sam Newman, Jessie Sumroy, Sophia Tosin-Talabi, Tyrese White, and Harriet Wooldridge.

Written by Beth Flintoff and directed by Hal Chambers. The designer is Sarah Jane Booth. Lighting design by Michael Brenkley with sound design by Gilbert Lake.

Book tickets for Henry I now

A royal feud between a spare and his siblings, you won’t see drama like this anywhere else… Book your tickets for Henry I at The Actors Church now!