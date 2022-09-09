Kiln Theatre presents Handbagged by Moira Buffini

North London's Kiln Theatre presents a fantastic revival of Moira Buffini's critically acclaimed play Handbagged later this year. Following its past success, the production reunites The Queen and the Iron Lady once more for a run of wickedly funny comedy.

What is Handbagged about?

Handbagged pits two iconic female figures in British history against one another—The monarch, Queen Elizabeth II and her most powerful subject, Margaret Thatcher—and imagines what they talked about behind closed doors. The two icons were born six months apart, and while one was destined to rule, the other was elected to lead. Both had a destiny that would change the world. But who truly had the upper hand?

Handbagged awards and acclaim

The original production premiered at London's Tricycle Theatre in October 2013. Following its sell-out success, it won the 2014 Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre. It subsequently transferred to the West End's Vaudeville Theatre for a sell-out four-month run. A UK tour followed in 2015, and performances in Washington and New York in 2019.

While playing to packed houses, Handbagged enjoyed sensational reviews, described by critics as 'Outstanding, witty and confident' (Evening Standard) and 'A Phenomenon' (The Sunday Telegraph).

The Handbagged cast and creative team

Indhu Rubasingham, Artistic Director of Kiln Theatre, directs Moira Buffini's hit comedy. Richard Kent designs the piece, with sound by Carolyn Downing, lighting by Oliver Fenwick, and casting by Briony Barnett.

Marion Bailey (Vera Drake, The Crown) and Kate Fahy (Poirot, Archipelago) reprise their roles as Liz and Maggie, respectively. Marion takes on the part of 'Q', an older Queen Elizabeth II, while Kate plays 'T', an older Margaret Thatcher. Further casting will be announced soon.

Handbagged tickets are on sale now!

The hilarious, critically acclaimed production comes to London's Kiln Theatre for a limited season this autumn, from 9th September to 22nd October 2022. So, what are you waiting for? Book your Handbagged tickets today!