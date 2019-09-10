The Gruffalo London tickets

The Gruffalo returns to the West End stage this summer! The classic children’s book will be celebrating 25 years in 2024, and we can’t think of a better way to mark the occasion then a trip to the deep dark theatre. Playing for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see your favourite bedtime tale come to life at the Lyric Theatre. Book your tickets now!

What is The Gruffalo about?

A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood...

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in the magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the high-spirited Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there?

Songs, laughs and monstrous fun for children aged 3 and up (and their grown-ups!), in the much-loved show that’s toured Britain and the world!

About The Gruffalo

The beloved tale of the Gruffalo's encounter with a cunning little brown mouse burst into bookshops and library’s back in 1999.

The adventures of The Gruffalo began when Julia Donaldson stumbled upon a Chinese folktale tale featuring a clever girl who outwitted a hungry tiger by pretending to be the Queen of the Jungle. Intrigued by the story, Julia embarked on her own creative mission to create a character that could be adored by children worldwide.

First published in 1999, the charming tale of courage and cunning has sold over 13.5 million copies and has cemented Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler as the most successful author and illustrator duo in picture book publishing history!

Facts and critical acclaim

The show has received countless 5-star reviews, with the Radio Times praising the production, it ‘keeps the children spellbound.’ The Stage agree, stating that the show ‘buzzes with energy and pizzazz.’

Directors Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell founded Tall Stories, a theatre company which promotes accessible and relaxed performances, and encourages children into the theatre.

The picture book on which the show is based won the gold award at the Nestlé Smarties Book Prize. It was the UK's best-selling picture book of 2000, won the 2000 Nottingham/Experian Children's Book award, and the Blue Peter Best Book To Read Aloud award!

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 3+, however children and babies under this age will be allowed in to the auditorium.

The Gruffalo creatives

Author – Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

Director - Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell

The Gruffalo cast

Casting to be confirmed.