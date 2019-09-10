Menu
    Gruffalo Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Gruffalo

    Join Mouse on a journey through the deep dark wood…

    223 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for children aged 3+.
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    17 July 2024 - 08 September 2024
    Special notice

    All children over 18 months must have a paid ticket. Babes in arms comps to be issued to children under 18 months of age only at the venue on arrival. Please ask for them at theatre box office on arrival.

    Access
    BSL Performance: 13 August at 2pm, Audio Described Performance: TBC

    Gruffalo Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (223 customer reviews)

    Nigel Houghton

    10 September 19

    Hugely entertaining. Our 3-year old boy loved it and is still singing G-g-g-Gruffalo several weeks later!

    Karen Scarlett

    9 September 19

    Very substandard, storyline took to long to get to the punchline.

