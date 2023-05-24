Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Great Expectations Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    Great Expectations

    Book tickets for Great Expectations starring Eddie Izzard (and Eddie Izzard, and Eddie Izzard) at London's Garrick Theatre today!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 15 are required to be accompanied by a responsible adult in seats adjacent to each other
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    24 May - 01 July 2023

    Next Available Performances of Great Expectations

    TODAY is 13th April 2023

    May 2023 June 2023 July 2023

    Great Expectations news

    Last chance to see Great Expectations! Running for just two more weeks! 19/3/2013, 12am
    Great Expectations review by #TicketTuesday winner Katie Roostan 12/2/2013, 12am
    Charles Dickens' Great Expectations to open at Vaudeville Theatre 18/12/2012, 12.56pm

    Tags:

    PlayStar PowerLGBT Gay FriendlySomething A Little DifferentAn Audience With...West End LegendsWest End FavouritesNimax Theatres

    We use cookies