    Grace Pervades Tickets at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

    Grace Pervades

    Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison star in the critically acclaim West End transfer

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs 30mins
    Performance dates
    24 April - 11 July 2026

