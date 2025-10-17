Grace Pervades London tickets

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) and Miranda Raison (Spooks) star in David Hare’s ‘fascinating, absorbing and very funny’ (Financial Times) play, Grace Pervade. Transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited engagement, book your official tickets today!

About Grace Pervades

Grace Pervades spans nearly a century of theatrical life, tracing the passionate and complex partnership between Sir Henry Irving, the first actor ever to be knighted, and his leading lady, Ellen Terry. Across twenty-five scenes, David Hare’s elegant new play explores how art, love, and ambition intertwine as two great actors shape both each other and the theatre they inhabit.

From the gaslit stages of the late Victorian era to the fading echoes of their legacy in the twentieth century, Grace Pervades is a sweeping reflection on creativity, fame, and devotion - a portrait of two lives bound by brilliance, rivalry, and the enduring spirit of performance.

It’s worth the applause

'Ralph Fiennes gives the performance of a true star…focused, luminous, magnetic' Whatsonstage

'Ralph Fiennes...mesmerising' Times

'Ralph Fiennes triumphs' Observer

Miranda Raison plays Ellen Terry, the most loved and highest paid actress in England and recruited by Irving to join his renowned company at the Lyceum Theatre.

'Miranda Raison…a rare marvel' Observer

'Miranda Raison…a gorgeous performance' Financial Times

'Miranda Raison…exceptional' Guardian

Grace Pervades cast

Henry Irving - Ralph Fiennes

- Ralph Fiennes Ellen Terry - Miranda Raison

Grace Pervades creatives