Are you proud of where you’re from? Bola Agbaje’s modern Olivier Award-winning classic GONE TOO FAR! explores the complexity of navigating heritage and identity. Now, the play returns to the London stage at the Stratford East, for the first time since becoming a key GCSE set text. Witness Britain’s best young talent take to the stage in this vibrant, triumphant drama, book your tickets for GONE TOO FAR! today!

About GONE TOO FAR!

When two estranged brothers from different continents come together for the first time, they decide to go down the street in search of a pint of milk. Suddenly, a seemingly innocent visit to the shops turns into a race-fulled dispute. The brothers bring into view a clearly disconnected nation, in a world where people value individuality, and where respect is not given freely, yet always desired.

GONE TOO FAR! dances between themes of racial identity, separation and youth culture. Posing the question - whether you’re dark-skinned, light-skinned, Afro or weaves - who are your true brothers and sisters? Witness as brothers of the same blood come together from two different worlds, in a refusal to acknowledge one another's realities in this comical and crafty play on culture, history and identity.

The cast and creatives of GONE TOO FAR!

GONE TOO FAR! is written by playwright Bola Agbaje, Agbaje’s comic and vibrant drama examining identity and heritage is the first co-production between Theatre Royal Stratford East and the National Youth Theatre. Directed with wit and energy by Monique Touko (The Clinic, Almeida Theatre) who recently won Best Director at The Stage Debut Awards 2022, for Malindadzimu at the Hampstead Theatre.

Whilst who will play who is yet to be announced, the cast will be complete by Hannah Zoé Ankrah, Tomás Azocar-Nevin, Eleanor Booth, Chloe Cooper, Daniel Cawley, Jack D’Arcy, Jez Davess-Humphrey, Jessica Enemokwu, Isolde Fenton, Kira Golightly, Thuliswa Magwaza, Dalumuzi Moyo, Olivia Ng, Jasmine Ricketts, Nathaly Sabino and Jerome Scott.

See the perfect balance of frankness and humour in Agbaje’s drama and learn the ultimate lesson of identity. Book your tickets for GONE TOO FAR! today!