    God of Carnage Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    God of Carnage

    One playground altercation is about to send a civil conversation into chaos!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 14+
    Running time
    1 hour 30 minutes
    Performance dates
    2 September 2023 30 September 2023
    Content
    This production will contain strong language, simulated vomit and one instance of racist language.

    Next Available Performances of God of Carnage

    September 2023

    Tags:

    PlayComedy TicketsContemporary TicketsLimited Run Tickets

