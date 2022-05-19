Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Girl On An Altar Tickets at the Kiln Theatre , London

    Girl On An Altar

    A reimagining of the classic Greek myth

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+.
    Running time
    2 hours 15 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    19 May - 25 June 2022
    Special notice

    PLEASE NOTE: There will be a Post Show Q&A on 7 June 2022 at 7.30pm.

    Access
    There will be a Captioned Performance on 9 June 2022 at 7.30pm and an Audio Described Performance on 16 June 2022 at 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Girl On An Altar

    TODAY is 19th May 2022

    May 2022 June 2022

    Tags:

    Play

    We use cookies