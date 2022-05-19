Tickets for Girl on an Altar at London’s Kiln Theatre

Do not miss your chance to see Marina Carr’s reimagining of the classic Greek myth. This new play comes to the Kiln Theatre for a limited one month run, so book now to avoid disappointment.

Girl on an Altar by Marina Carr

When her husband Agamemnon lies to her and sacrifices their daughter’s life to advance a war Clytemnestra’s world seems to have crumbled. Over the course of ten years as he is away fighting the Trojan War Clytemnestra must carry on with her life. However, when a decade after this vicious betrayal the pair are reunited a whole different battle begins. Is it ever possible to forgive the unforgivable? This retelling of the infamous myth is a struggle of love, grief and power.

Girl on an Altar cast and creatives

The cast of Girl on an Altar stars Eileen Walsh (The Same, Aristocrats, Little Eyolf) as Clytemnestra. She is joined by Nina Bowers (Shakespeare’s History Cycle, The Wolves, Crave) as Cassandra, Daon Broni (Holy Sh!t, Women Beware Women, The Observer) as Aegisthus, and Jim Findley (Playboy of the West Indies, Antigone, Our Town, The Lady from the Sea) as Tyndareus. The cast is completed by Kate Stanley Brennan (The Plough and the Stars, Crestfall, The White Devil, The Night Alive) as Cilissa and David Walmsley (Blood Wedding, Our Town, War Horse) as Agamemnon.

Girl on an Altar was written by Marina Carr, whose previous work includes Blood Wedding and By the Bog of Cats. The production is directed by Annabelle Comyn and designed by Tom Piper. Amy Mae is the lighting designer and Philip Stewart is the composer and sound designer. Will Duke is the projection designer and Ingrid Mackinnon is the movement and intimacy Director. Julia Horan Cdg is the casting director and Daniele Lydon is the voice and dialect coach. Isobel Pellow is the costume supervisor and Jessica Mensah is the assistant director.

Girl on an Altar tickets are on sale now!

This incredible retelling of a classic tale comes to the Kiln Theatre for an extremely limited one month run. Be sure to book your tickets to Girl on an Altar now whilst availability lasts!