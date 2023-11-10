Tickets for Ghosts at Sam Wanamaker Playhouse are available now!

The Sam Wanamaker Playhouse is celebrating its 10th anniversary with Henrik Ibsen's scandalous Ghosts, a searing exploration of family secrets and forbidden desire, performed for the first time ever in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. Ibsen is one of the most influential dramatists of all time, and his work is magnificent!

About Ghosts

Haunted by the ugly truth of her deceased husband’s dark legacy, Helene is determined to forget her past and start a new future. Unaware of the true nature of his father's character, Osvald, her son, returns home to confront an uncertain future. However, as the flame of a forbidden romance threatens to shatter Helene's aspirations of creating a facade of a happy family, and she finds herself compelled to make a choice that could consume her own existence and jeopardise the remnants of her son's life.

The creatives of Ghosts

Director Joe Hill-Gibbins (The Marriage of Figaro, ENO; The Tragedy of King Richard the Second, Almeida), makes his Globe debut, with a new adaptation of the first modern tragedy to hit the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, almost 150 years after it first caused a stir with its depiction of incest, infection, and euthanasia.

