Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ghosts Tickets at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

    Ghosts

    Ghosts is a scandalous and searing exploration of family secrets and forbidden desires.

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    To be confirmed.
    Performance dates
    10 November 2023 - 28 January 2024.
    Content
    The play contains themes of incest, euthanasia, and references to suicide.
    Access
    Captioned performances: 6 December 2023 - 7.30pm, 6 January 2024 - 2pm. Audio described: 16 December 2023 - 2pm. Relaxed performances: 20 December 2023 - 7.30pm, 4 January 2024 - 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Ghosts

    TODAY is 20th July 2023

    November 2023 December 2023 January 2024

    Ghosts news

    Ghosts Enters Its Final Weeks At Trafalgar Studios 6/3/2014, 5.24pm
    Press Release: Due To Popular Demand, Award-Winning Production of Ghosts Extends until March 22 2014 22/1/2014, 3.22pm
    Reviews For Ghosts At Trafalgar Studios 22/1/2014, 1.44pm
    This Week In The West End #WestEndWeek 13/1/2014, 11.12am

    Tags:

    Play - DramaClassics TicketsDrama TicketsShakespeare TicketsShakespeare's Globe Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies