Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ghost Stories Tickets at the Peacock Theatre, London

    Ghost Stories

    The truly terrifying Ghost Stories returns to London!

    196 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    15+

    Child policy
    This production is not suitable for anyone under the age of 15.
    Running time
    90 mins (no interval)
    Performance dates
    10 Oct - 20 Nov 2025
    Special notice

    Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending. PLEASE NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO RE-ADMITTANCE INTO THE AUDITORIUM DURING THE PERFORMANCE.

    Ghost Stories Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (196 customer reviews)

    Courtney Marshall

    6 January 20

    Great show, sometimes the sound was painfully loud.

    Steve Scully

    6 January 20

    interesting, entertaining and not what I thought

    Next Available Performances of Ghost Stories

    TODAY is 24th March 2025

    September 2025 October 2025 November 2025

    Ghost Stories news

    Top 5 West End shows for Halloween 30/10/2019, 3.40pm
    West End transfer of Ghost Stories finds its cast 23/9/2019, 2.30pm
    Top 5 scariest West End moments 16/8/2019, 11.50am
    Ghost Stories returns to London's West End this Halloween 15/7/2019, 3.45pm

    Tags:

    Play - DramaLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies