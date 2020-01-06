Ghost Stories Tickets

Combining elements of traditional ghost stories with psychological thrills, the production is known for its intense atmosphere, dark humor, and shocking scares. The play follows a skeptical professor who investigates a series of terrifying supernatural encounters, drawing the audience into a web of mystery and dread. With its immersive staging, eerie sound design, and unexpected twists, Ghost Stories delivers a theatrical experience that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, making it one of the most thrilling and talked-about shows in modern horror theatre.

About Ghost Stories

Ghost Stories, the hit horror play written by Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman, has captivated audiences since its debut in early 2010. After premiering, it quickly moved to London's Lyric Hammersmith for an extended run before transferring to the Duke of York’s Theatre in the West End, where it played for a year. In February 2014, the production relocated to the Arts Theatre for another successful year. By 2015, Ghost Stories had ventured overseas, thrilling audiences at the Sydney Opera House before embarking on a nationwide tour across Australia.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The play draws inspiration from traditional ghost stories and horror genres, paying homage to classic storytelling while introducing contemporary twists that keep audiences guessing until the very end.

Since its premiere, Ghost Stories has received widespread critical acclaim, including an Olivier Award nomination, for its storytelling and production quality. Its enduring popularity has led to multiple revivals, with audiences returning for the spine-chilling experience.

Much of the play takes place in near darkness, with minimal lighting such as torches or car headlights, enhancing the suspense and fear factor!

Ghost Stories Cast and Creatives

Main Creatives

Writers- Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman

Main Cast