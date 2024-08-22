G London tickets

A bold and visceral new play, G delves examines prejudice and higher powers. Playing at the Royal Court Theatre for a strictly limited run, don’t miss your chance to see this pulse-pounding piece of theatre. Book your tickets now.

What is G about?

A god, a ghost or a trick of the light.

Urban legend has it that Baitface steals the faces and lives of Black Boys. All it takes is walking underneath a pair of trainers suspended on a telephone wire, face uncovered.

Khaleem, Joy and Kai are just trying to get through school. On the night of an alleged crime, when the spirit of Baitface the Gullyman rears its head, their lives, identities and friendships begin to disintegrate.

Facts and critical acclaim

Tife Kusoro is an alumni of the Royal Court Introduction to Playwriting Group and winner of the Lynne Gagliano Award

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+.

G creatives

Playwright - Tife Kusoro

Further creatives to be announced.

G cast

Casting to be announced.