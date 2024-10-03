French Toast London tickets
Tuck into this uproarious comedy by France’s acclaimed playwright Jean Poiret (La Cage aux Folles). Playing a strictly limited run at the Riverside Studios, book your official tickets to the très funny French Toast.
What is French Toast about?
A little bit rude, a little bit sexy - with a few songs….
Basingstoke, 1977. Director Simon Monk thinks his musical adaptation of the classic French play Phedre will be his come-back ticket to England.
Jacqueline Bremont, a French theatre diva, has decided that it will be the role of her life.
But there are just a few minor details to iron out: she can’t sing, she can’t dance, and Simon has no intention of casting her.
Can the show survive a cavalcade of rampaging egos, romantic entanglements and linguistic lapses? Bonne chance!
It’s worth the applause!
- The terrific trio; director Marianne Badrichani, actor Edith Vernes and producer Nathalie Berrebi are back! Their previous works; Moliere/Je t’aime moi non plus, Sacha Guitry, ma fille et moi, Ionesco/Dinner at the Smiths and Three Splits, were complete sell-outs.
- This is the first English performance of France’s acclaimed playwright Jean Poiret’s (La Cage aux Folles) play, French Toast.
French Toast cast
- Edith Vernes
- Che Walker
- Paul Hegarty
- Josie Benson
- Reece Richardson
- Suzy Kohane
French Toast creatives
- Adapted by - Sam Alexander & the Company
- Director - Marianne Badrichani
- Music Composed by - Leo Elso