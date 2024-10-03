French Toast London tickets

Tuck into this uproarious comedy by France’s acclaimed playwright Jean Poiret (La Cage aux Folles). Playing a strictly limited run at the Riverside Studios, book your official tickets to the très funny French Toast.

What is French Toast about?

A little bit rude, a little bit sexy - with a few songs….

Basingstoke, 1977. Director Simon Monk thinks his musical adaptation of the classic French play Phedre will be his come-back ticket to England.

Jacqueline Bremont, a French theatre diva, has decided that it will be the role of her life.

But there are just a few minor details to iron out: she can’t sing, she can’t dance, and Simon has no intention of casting her.

Can the show survive a cavalcade of rampaging egos, romantic entanglements and linguistic lapses? Bonne chance!

It’s worth the applause!

The terrific trio; director Marianne Badrichani , actor Edith Vernes and producer Nathalie Berrebi are back! Their previous works; Moliere/Je t’aime moi non plus, Sacha Guitry, ma fille et moi, Ionesco/Dinner at the Smiths and Three Splits, were complete sell-outs.

French Toast cast

Edith Vernes

Che Walker

Paul Hegarty

Josie Benson

Reece Richardson

Suzy Kohane

French Toast creatives