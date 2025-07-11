Four Play London tickets

The critically acclaimed production returns for a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre! Book your official tickets to this provocative comedy today!

About Four Play

“There must be a part of you that’s curious, right? About what it would be like?

In this sharp, emotionally charged exploration of modern love and boundaries, Rafe and Pete - a couple whose seemingly perfect seven-year relationship has never ventured beyond monogamy - decide to explore new territory with their charming mutual friend, Michael. But what starts as a carefully considered plan quickly unravels into a volatile mix of desire, jealousy, and blurred emotional lines.

As Michael navigates his own commitments with partner Andy, the group is forced to confront the hidden complexities of open relationships, trust, and emotional honesty. This provocative new play examines the unspoken rules of intimacy, testing the limits of connection in today’s evolving relationship landscape.

It’s worth the applause!

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “One of the best new pieces of writing that I have seen for a long time” - LondonTheatre1

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A tightly structured, intelligent play that veers from laugh-out-loud comedy to thoughtful drama with real skill” - The Stage

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “This show is as intelligent as it is entertaining” - Everything Theatre

⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Wickedly witty, whilst remaining insightful and intelligent” - Theatre Weekly

Four Play cast

Michael - Daniel Bravo

Daniel Bravo Rafe - Lewis Cornay

- Lewis Cornay Andy - Jo Foster

- Jo Foster Pete - Zheng Xi Yong

- Zheng Xi Yong Cover - Jack Gibson

Four Play creatives